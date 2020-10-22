Brorophine an ingredient in purple heroin kills first person in Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, La.– There’s a new dangerous drug on the streets that’s causing death. Jefferson Parish now has its first death because of brorophine, an ingredient found in purple heroin.

“We got a toxicology report back from the lab and it was positive for brorophine, which is a new ingredient in a product called purple heroin that’s starting to show up around the country,” Gerry Cvitanovich, Jefferson Parish Coroner said.

With its first case in Jefferson Parish, Cvitanovich said they’ve alerted drug authroities.

“Brorophine is very similar to the synthetic fentanyl. It is a synthetic drug most likely produced in China or Mexico,” he said.

Cvitanovich went on to say, “We think it has an equal potency to the fake fentanyl, which makes it 100 times more potent than morphine.”

Nationally there have been about 30 deaths from brorophine and in only the last two months. Cvitanovich said that purple heroin is a mixture of many different narcotics.

“The stuff we found doesn’t have to be purple, that’s not uncommon according to the DEA. Here in Jefferson Parish, it was brorophine with meth,” he said.

Cvitanovich said that pure heroin deaths are going down, while they are seeing more than double the deaths from fake fentanyl in 2020 compared to 2019, so brorophine and purple heroin are something they are watching carefully.

“You know drug dealers are always trying to find something that’s cheaper, potent, and that they can make more money off of,” he said.

We talked to the DEA and they said they are getting on top of it, because they don’t want more deaths. They are researching how this drug got to our area. They also want to urge residents to submit anonymous tips on their website, dea.gov with any information about drug activity in our area.