Broadmoor Improvement Association go above and beyond for senior citizens

NEW ORLEANS - A local food pantry is taking care of the Broadmoor community! This includes the senior citizens who volunteered there before the pandemic.



Broadmoor Improvement Association, also known as B.I.A. is one of the oldest neighborhood associations in New Orleans! They've been serving the community with their food pantry and so much more!



"Quality of life concern reporting. We offer case management through our arts and wellness center" B.I.A's Executive Director, Bethanie Mangigian told WGNO.

None of this would be possible without their volunteers- majority of which are senior citizens. Since the coronavirus pandemic, they've had to stay home. However, B.I.A. has found a way to take care of them along with their peers!



"We are phone banking every single elderly person in the 70125 (Broadmoor) zip code."

That's to offer remote case management services, access to the food pantry, or meal deliveries. Sonia St. Seer is one of B.I.A.'s senior volunteers. Now, her very own organization is taking food to her!



"Broadmoor does those kinds of things which are very, very special to me" Broadmoor Improvement Association Volunteer, Sonia St. Cyr told us this morning.

Because of a health condition, this extra effort means even more to Sonia. "I have M.S. and I eat continuously during the day."



Whatever it takes to keep the at-risk community safe, B.I.A. is willing to do.

"Our number one priority is protecting them and making sure that they're staying home and staying safe!"

"Because everybody cares about everybody because everybody cares about the neighborhood and I love that" Said Cyr.



The Broadmoor Improvement Association food panty is open on Monday's between 10 AM and 12 PM and on Wednesdays from 1 PM to 3 PM.