Briquette shows off the hottest items on their menu!

NEW ORLEANS – Restaurant week is still being celebrated in New Orleans where you can devour dishes from the City’s best selections! Briquette Warehouse is one of the many places offering three-course meals for just $45!



“You can get fish anywhere but when you get Louisiana local fish, from the local vendors, it’s special. We have all different types of flavors but when you come here, it’s a special blend of flavors,” the Executive Chef at Briquette, Peter Isaac explained. “The first dish is a snapper Pontchartrain 8-ounce filet, crab meat, potatoes, and sauteed green beans. Start with fresh local fish, hand-seared, floured. Also topped with a traditional topping. One of the mother dishes of Louisiana and the Louisiana crab meat.”

The tasty entrees don’t stop there! Peter says the second dish presented is Greek sea bass.



“At this restaurant, we have your local favorites. We also have Creole and Cajun. But we brought in a Mediterranean dish grilled on an open flame and what we did here was mixed it with a nice flavor to this dish,” the executive chef said. “We take our special time and present it just for you. Everything here is fresh, there’s nothing frozen and all of our food is prepared in our kitchen where it’s wide open. Come on in, check us out. We’re ready to serve you!”

Briquette is open every Thursday through Sunday between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. You can find their discounted menu on briquette-nola.com.