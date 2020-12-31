Bring on 2021: Preps are underway for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– The show must go on! Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will still take place in New Orleans, but this year crowds will not be allowed to watch the extravaganza.

After an extremely tough year, ringing in 2021 is bringing hope to lots of folks.

The stage is being set for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve LIVE in New Orleans where they will drop a Fleur de Lis and an LED 2021 sign. Though fans won’t be able to watch from below Jax Brewery like they have in the past.

“It is unfortunate, but I can’t blame them as the virus continues to spread,” Kristen Walter said.

The Walter family is visiting and they understand the importance of safety.

“Watch from home. Large crowds are just not a great idea,” Gary Walter said.

“We will just have to make do and people will have to celebrate in different ways,” Terri Patterson said.

But not everyone is excited about the restrictions.

“I think it is a shame. This has gone on far too long at this point. We are allowing tourists to come to the city, but we are telling them to stay inside,” Nicholas Vila, a local said.

Despite people having different opinions on how the city should handle New Years, one thing everyone is agreeing on is it is time for 2020 to end.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve” will be broadcast on WGNO-TV and will feature Big Freedia and PJ Morton.