Brennan mirroring Burrow through first three games

BATON ROUGE, La. – Myles Brennan isn’t getting the Joe Burrow-love through the first three starts of his LSU career. Starting 1-2 could be the source, but Brennan’s actually doing his best Burrow impersonation despite the Tigers’ losing record.

Burrow and Brennan’s stats through the first three games from last season and this season are nearly identical:

– Burrow – 1,122 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, two interceptions

– Brennan – 1,112 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, three interceptions

Brennan set LSU records for completions, attempts and yards in his debut against Mississippi State, and he continued to improve through the last two weeks.

“He’s played as good as I’d hope he would. I can tell you that, and I believed in him. I always believed in him. I always believed in Myles, and I always said that. I knew he had some stuff to get better at. I think the coaches have done a tremendous job of coaching him up,” LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron said.

Brennan now faces his toughest test as the Tigers prepare for a road trip to the Swamp, but Coach O is confident number 15 is ready for the road trip.

“We’re going to have crowd noise this week. We gone go against the best defense we’ve seen, the fastest defense we’ve seen. We got to protect him. The windows are going to be tighter. There gone be more hits. I think he’s ready to do it,” Coach O continued.

Click the video for more detail on the story.