Breaux Bridge cancer survivor gifted with “She Shed” in Dream Come True wish

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) Meet 19-year-old Danielle Dore, the latest recipient of a “Dream Come True” wish.

Her wish, her very own She-Shed.

“It’s my own little space. I just started school. I can get some peace and quiet,” Dore says.

In December of 2019, Teila Breaux-Dore received life altering news about her youngest daughter.

Breaux-Dore explains, “She spent days in the hospital. There was a biopsy and confirmed it was Hodgkin lymphoma, stage two.”

During a three month hospital stay, Breaux-Dore recalls the sleepless nights endured as her daughter battled cancer.

“Multi organ failure, her body was shutting down, She had x-rays everyday. She was kept in a medically induced sleep for several weeks,” adds Breaux-Dore.

Now on the road to recovery, Danielle is ready to return to a more normal way of life.

Her first step, enrollment in business courses through SLCC.

Thanks to Becky Prejean with ‘Dreams Come True Louisiana’ and her partners, Danielle now has a place she can call her own.

Dore continues, “It means the world to me. It’s amazing to see all the support and how much they want to give.”

But the surprises weren’t over.

Prejean says, “I know your building is complete but we know there are some little extra things and so we have a check, made out to mom, for 1,000 dollars.”

Danielle’s mother, Teila, tells News Ten, in September, Danielle was declared in remission.

As of January, her scans are still clear and her blood count levels continue to rise.