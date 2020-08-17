BREAKING: Virginia Senator charged with two felonies for incident at Portsmouth Confederate monument

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene announced during a Monday afternoon press conference that State Sen. Louise Lucas has been charged with two felonies for an incident at the city’s Confederate monument on June 10.

She, among others, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000.

Portsmouth officials held the briefing Monday afternoon to announce that several warrants that have been secured against individuals more than two months after an incident at the city’s Confederate monument.

Greene issued a statement, but did not take any questions, as the investigation is ongoing, city officials said.

On June 10, the Confederate monument was vandalized and broken apart by protesters, which culminated with a protester being seriously injured when part of the statue fell on him.

Since then, a team of investigators compiled evidence, including video, from that day.

As a result of the investigation, detectives determined that several individuals performed felonious acts and have taken out warrants against them, including Lucas, as well as Portsmouth School Board member LaKeesha S. “Klu” Atkinson, members of the NAACP and members of the public defender’s office.

Here’s the full list of those facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000:

State Sen. L Louise Lucas

James Boyd, Portsmouth NAACP representative

Louie Gibbs, Portsmouth NAACP representative

LaKesha Hicks, Portsmouth NAACP representative

LaKeesha S. “Klu” Atkinson, Portsmouth School Board member

Kimberly Wimbish

Dana Worthington

Amira Bethea

Here’s the list of individuals facing a felony charge of injury to a monument in excess of $1,000:

Brenda Spry, public defender

Alexandra Stephens, public defender

Meredith Kramer, public defender

Brandon Woodard

Hannah Ren Rivera

Raymond J Brothers

The police department is asking for help identifying 13 additional people. Detectives are asking that the public take a look at these photos and reach out if you recognize them. Call the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-lock-u-up. You can remain anonymous.

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying 13 individuals who were involved in the June 10 incident at the Portsmouth Confederate monument. The demonstration left a man seriously injured. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Police are also asking anyone who recorded video during the incident to please share the footage with the department.

WAVY News 10 reached out to Sen. Lucas Monday but did not receive an answer. Her attorney Don Scott said he was just hearing about it.

10 On Your Side also reached out to Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales to ask about her office not being involved in the process. The police department went straight to the magistrate.

Police body camera video obtained by 10 On Your Side through a Freedom of Information Act request shows Lucas telling officers they can’t stop the protesters. “I’m telling you, you can’t arrest them. Call Dr. Patton,” Lucas is heard saying on the video recording.

Days after the incident, a local attorney started a petition to recall Lucas. She, in turn, filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against the attorney, Tim Anderson.

Lucas has claimed all along that she did nothing wrong.

WAVY News 10’s Jason Marks is working to get more information on Monday’s developments. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.

Previous Coverage

Latest Posts