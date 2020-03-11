BREAKING: There are 6 “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases in the New Orleans area

New Orleans – As of 10pm Tuesday night (Mar. 10), the Louisiana Health Department reported a total of six “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases in Louisiana- all of them in the New Orleans area.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced three cases in a news conference earlier this evening and the state health department announced three more tongiht.

According to a tweet from the health department, two of the new cases “are residents of and hospitalized in Orleans Parish and one is a resident of Orleans Parish hospitalized in St. Tammany Parish.”

Also, as of 10pm tonight, the health department “has completed 43 tests for #COVID19. Of these 43 tests, six are presumptive positive and the rest are negative.”

