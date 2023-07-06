NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named to the 2023 USA Men’s National Team, which will compete at the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup Aug. 25-Sept. 10 in Manila.

Ingram, having completed his seventh season in the NBA, holds career averages of 19.2 points (.464 FG%, .364 3PT%, .784 FT%), 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.7 steals per game in 413 appearances with New Orleans (2019-23) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2016-19). During the 2022-23 season, he averaged a career-best 24.7 points (.484 FG%, .390 3PT%, .824 FT%), 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 0.7 steals per game in 45 contests.

“We could not be more excited for BI to play for the USA Men’s National Team and proudly represent himself, his family, the Pelicans, and his country on the international stage,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “This is a well-deserved opportunity for BI and we look forward to watching him compete with and against some of the best basketball players in the world.”

Ingram was a finalist for the 2020 USA Men’s National Team after being a member of the 2016 USA Men’s Select Team and training with the 2016 Olympic squad prior to the Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Joining Ingram on the 2023 USA Men’s National Team are Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Josh Hart (Knicks), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) and Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers).

As part of Group C, the U.S. opens the 2023 FIBA World Cup against New Zealand on Aug. 26, followed by Greece on Aug. 28 and Jordan on Aug. 30. The New Zealand and Greece contests tip off at 7:40 a.m. CT with Jordan starting at 3:40 a.m. CT. ESPN and FIBA recently announced that all 92 World Cup games will be available on various ESPN platforms. Six games will air exclusively on ESPN2, including three in the first round featuring USA Basketball. All other 86 games will be carried by ESPN+ while also being available on FIBA’s official streaming service, Courtside 1891.

Before arriving in Manila, the USA Men’s National Team will hold training camp Aug. 3-6 in Las Vegas before playing a series of exhibition games as part of the USA Basketball Showcase, which tips off Aug. 7 vs. Puerto Rico at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. The USA will also face Slovenia on Aug. 12 and Spain on Aug. 13 in Malaga, Spain, and Greece and Germany on Aug. 18 and 20, respectively, in Abu Dhabi.

