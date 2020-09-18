Brad Pitt, Jennifer Anniston, other stars reunite for ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ virtual table read

Promotional Facebook photo of the all-star cast in the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” virtual table read to benefit CORE.

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — An all-star cast including Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Matthew McConaughey and John Legend performed a virtual table read Thursday of the 1982 comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” with proceeds benefiting Sean Penn’s nonprofit CORE.

Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE)‘s mission is to provide disaster relief and emergency response programs, as well as build sustainable programs to strengthen vulnerable communities, according to their website. The organization has rendered aid in Haiti, Puerto Rico and the U.S.

One hour until #FastTimesLive! Get your popcorn ready and tune in on CORE's @FacebookApp page or @TikTok page. Text CORE to 707070 to donate. Every dollar makes a difference. @EatSnackPop is matching donations up to $25,000! pic.twitter.com/iGVO2qAMry — CORE (@CoreResponse) September 18, 2020

The table read was streamed live Thursday night on CORE’s Facebook and TikTok pages. The benefit raised money for CORE’s stateside partnerships with communities and local governments across the country to provide free coronavirus testing.

The A-list virtual Zoom “Feelin’ A-Live” read was organized by Dane Cook and included Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LeBeouf, Ray Liotta and Julia Roberts.

“Thank you all so much, very cool to see this group and Dane thanks for putting it together,” said Penn at the start of the video. Penn starred in the iconic movie written by Cameron Crowe as perpetually carefree and stoned surfer Jeff Spicoli.

“None of you guys have gotten a haircut?” asked Freeman during chitchat prior to the read.

“Covid,” replied a long-haired, very blonde Pitt with a smile and shrug.

CORE’s Facebook page said $63,595 was raised from the table read.