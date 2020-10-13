BR detectives investigates fatal crash on West I-12

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge Traffic Homicides Detectives are investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on west I-12 near O’Neal lane, around 10:36 p.m. on October 11.
Edwin Garcia was driving when he lost control and left the roadway.
The vehicle began to roll and Garcia was ejected from the vehicle.
Garcia died at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
