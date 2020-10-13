BR detectives investigates a fatal crash on Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on October 11 around 9:52 p.m. in the 5600 block of Airline Hwy.

Caleb Nath Epps, 21, was driving northbound on Airline Hwy when he crashed into the rear end of a semi-truck with trailer as it was attempting to make a right turn into a parking lot.

Epps died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS