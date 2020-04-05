BP is offering a discount on gas for health care workers

FILE – This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the oil producer BP company logo at a petrol station in London. BP, a major player on Alaska’s North Slope for decades, is selling all of its Alaska assets, the company announced Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Hilcorp Alaska is purchasing BP interests in both the Prudhoe Bay oil field and the trans-Alaska pipeline for $5.6 billion, BP announced in a release.(AP Photo/Caroline Spiezio, File)

BP is offering a discount of 50 cents off per gallon for first responders and health care workers the next time they fill up at BP or Amoco gas stations in the US.

“Thank you for being on the front lines and keeping our communities healthy and safe,” BP says on its website, “We are honored to be supporting you and helping you get where you need to go.”

To obtain the discount, first responders and health care workers can visit bp.com/localheroes. They will be asked to verify their identity through the website ID.me and will then receive a discount code via text or email that they can enter at the pump.

Discount codes will be offered until April 30 or until a “maximum value of one million dollars in cents per gallon discounts is reached,” BP said. There’s a limit of 2 discount codes per user and the codes expire by June 30.

The oil and gas company is one of many to offer free meals, shoes and other discounts to the medical workers who are risking their lives to treat people during the coronavirus pandemic.