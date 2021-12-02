‘Boys roll, Saints lose 5th straight

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys of the Dallas Cowboys gestures to fans as he leaves the field after a win over the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Saints are hurting and just plain hurtin’.

Without running back Alvin Kamara and both starting offensive tackles, the Saints lost their 5th straight game Thursday night, 27-17 to the Dallas Cowboys. The Saints set a record for consecutive losses in the Sean Payton era.

Quarterback Taysom Hill, making his first start of the season, threw two touchdown passes, and rushed for 101 yards. But, Hill also threw four interceptions and took a sack that knocked the Saints out of field goal range, trailing by 10.

Dak Prescott completed 26 of 40 passes, including a one yard first quarter TD pass to Michael Gallup.

Leading 13-10 in the third, the Cowboys broke open a close game with a 58 yard TD run by Tony Pollard.

Hill, who threw for 264 yards, played most of the game with an injury to his middle finger on his throwing hand.

The Saints fell to 5-7 on the season. Dallas is now 8-4.

Here’s head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Taysom Hill after the game.