NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – If you’re looking to listen to something from somebody who loves life, almost as much as he loves dogs, listen to the music of this guy.

He’s Craig Cortello.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says Craig moves to the microphone to make a record that’ll speak to your heart.

At Marigny Studios in New Orleans, Craig and his trombone player, his name is also Craig, and together, they recorded an album called Dog Tales.

Craig wrote the songs himself.

Nine songs in six weeks.

Songs like Pick a Pack of Puppies and the Woof Woof Bow Wow Song.

It’s the kind of music that makes him able to call himself, The Canine Crooner.

Craig works at an environmental and engineering company. But since his high school days, he’s had music on his mind.

After his old dog died, he decided to sing about it.

The money goes to rescue dogs.

Craig Cortello is singing their song.

And somewhere, they’re probably barking along.

