Bossier City man drowns after being ejected from boat in Toledo Bend

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man drowned in Toledo Bend Tuesday aftenoon, according to Ron Rivers, Sabine Parish assistant coroner.

Frankie D. Mouser, 56, was pronounced dead, after Rivers, with the help of agents from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, located his body in a grassy area in the water with his boat alongside his body.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office notified Rivers of the drowning, which occurred at Jolly Rogers Marina at the Sabine/Bossier Parish line on Louisiana Highway 191.

The coroner said the victim had not yet been recovered from the lake, but his friend who was driving the boat retrieved Mouser’s body and managed to swim and bring it to the shore.

According to Mouser’s friend, the two were fishing in a 12-foot Aluma Craft boat with a 15-horsepower Mercury motor when high winds picked up. They were headed back to the marina when large wave capsized the vessel, ejecting Mouser and stripping away his lifevest.

An investigation into the accident and drowning is being conducted by the SPSO and LDWF.

An autopsy has been ordered.