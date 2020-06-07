Border Patrol seizes 1,000-Year-Old Iranian Artifact

FONTANA, Calif. (KTLA) -- A Fontana police officer is on paid leave after his arrest on suspicion of raping a 16-year-old girl four years ago, authorities said Saturday.

Nicholas Shawn Stark, a 28-year-old Fontana resident and police officer, was released on bail Friday morning following his arrest Thursday on suspicion of rape of a drugged victim, inmate records show. His bail was set at $250,000, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.