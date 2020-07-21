Border Patrol reels in $7.6M from Operation “Just Keep Swimming”

MIAMI (WLNS) – Border Patrol reeled in $7.6 million since May from 676 shipments of imported tilapia with help from a newly launched program.

Launched on May 12, Operation Just Keep Swimming addresses the evasion of Chinese 301 tariffs on tilapia fillet imports arriving daily at seaports across the United States.

“Customs and Border Protection has a dual mission to facilitate legitimate cargo and enforce trade laws for CBP and other agencies,” said Diane Sabatino, Miami Director Field Operation. “Working as a team, focusing and coordinating our individual efforts, we achieve far greater results, such as the recovery of trade revenue.”

The agency enforces nearly 500 U.S. trade laws and regulations on behalf of 49 different partner government agencies.

In 2019, CBP estimated nearly $29 billion in duties for Section 301 goods from China.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the federal government’s second largest source of revenue, according to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security.