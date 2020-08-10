Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender near Detroit

NEW ORLEANS - A local New Orleanian brought authentic designs to life by creating a clothing line with a meaning behind it.

It’s no secret- the current events happening around the world are demanding justice, fairness and equality. That’s no different here in New Orleans. Victoria Caraballo is an activist and she’s also a designer – using her talents to share a powerful message. She birthed a clothing line called Latina 504, a brand that represents minorities uniting.