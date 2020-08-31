Border agents turn back two large groups of migrants attempting illegal entry in New Mexico

Infrared footage shows crowd making its way in the desert, presumably to attempt illegal crossing into U.S.; Border Patrol chief credits cooperation with Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Border Patrol last week was able to turn back two large groups of migrants trying to enter the U.S. illegally near the Santa Teresa (N.M.) Port of Entry, the agency said.

Two Ecuadorans and five Cubans were taken into custody during a binational operation that included Juarez, Mexico police. Nine Mexicans and 71 citizens of other countries were pushed back to Mexico, Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez said.

Bilateral Effort! Santa Teresa #BP, #ElPaso Foreign Ops, Sec. de Seguridad Publica Municipal & Cd. Juarez PD bilateral patrols result in the arrest of 5 Cubans; 2 Ecuadorians; 9 Mexicans & 71 others pushed back! Partnering with #Mexico = a safe & secure border! #honorfirst @CBP pic.twitter.com/Z63jsWkjiT — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) August 30, 2020

“Partnering with Mexico (equals) a safe and secure border!” she tweeted on Sunday.

Border Patrol spokesman Mario Escalante said the two incidents took place during simultaneous patrols coordinated with the government of Mexico in the early hours of Aug. 26.

Photos released by U.S Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez appear to show Mexican police questioning migrants. (courtesy photo0

“These are incidents that represent our ongoing binational communication, coordination and cooperation,” Escalante said. “These partnerships allow an opportunity to communicate with our government of Mexico partners and provide a safer border environment.”

Photos released by Chavez appear to show Mexican law enforcement officers questioning a group of people near the U.S. border. Infrared video footage shows a large group of people walking in the dark in the desert, presumably toward the U.S. border.

Mexican officials were not immediately available for comment.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.