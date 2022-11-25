EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, bond was set at $30K for Thomas Jerry, 71, who is facing felony charges of first-degree battery following a roadside shooting incident. The shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief investigator for the Union County Sherriff’s Office, Captain Jeff Stinson, said that the shooting victim, a 46-year-old man, and a female member of his family had pulled over in the 600 block of Nick Springs Road and were having an argument Wednesday morning. Thomas Jerry was in a vehicle ways up the road and observed the argument.

Jerry decided to intervene and, somewhere in the process, fired a round and struck the victim in the face. As of Wednesday afternoon, the victim was not in imminent danger from the gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and, as of Thursday afternoon, there was no update on whether or not Jerry was still in UCSO custody.