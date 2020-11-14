Boil Water Advisory in New Orleans East and the Oak Island Subdivision

NEW ORLEANS- According to the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited area of New Orleans East and the Oak Island Subdivision is still in effect. SWBNO, in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), is testing water quality samples, which may take up to 24 hours to achieve results.

SWBNO says that they will notify residents and businesses when the boil water advisory is canceled. Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

Here are some tips from the SWBNO:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.