Boil water advisory in Lafitte

Some folks in Lafitte are asked to boil their water after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant, causing the water pressure to drop.

The Jefferson Parish Water Dept. issued the boil water advisory for Jean Lafitte Boulevard south of Marie Court as a precautionary measure.

This boil water advisory will remain in effect until the Jefferson Parish Water Department or the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals says that the water is safe and meets current water standards. The results of those samples taken should be available by Monday afternoon

Until then, all residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling or disinfecting it first.

Boiled, disinfected, or bottled water should be used before drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and in food preparation until further notice.

The water department says to boil the water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

To improve the taste you can shake the water in a bottle or pour it from one container to another. Or disinfect the water by thoroughly mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes prior to consumption.