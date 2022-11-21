GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — A boil water advisory was put in place in Jefferson Parish for parts of Grand Isle.

The Louisiana Dept. of Health along with the Jefferson Parish Water Department issued a precautionary warning for the areas of Cheniere to Rosethorn Lane after the distribution system experienced a loss of pressure.

Bacteriological samples from the system are being analyzed to make sure the water meets standards. The advisory will be in effect until the Jefferson Parish Water Department and Dept. of Health say it is safe.

At this time residents in the impacted area are encouraged to not drink the water but to use bottled water or boil for one minute before:

Drinking

Ice making

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Food preparation

Bathing

Anyone with a weak immune system is encouraged to alert their doctors before using the water.

For additional information, please contact the Jefferson Parish West Bank Water Treatment Plant at (504) 349-5080.

