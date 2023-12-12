WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2023, at 7:30 AM, deputies of the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a residence on Highway 878. Upon arrival, officials located the deceased body of 41-year-old Franklin E. Goyins lll in the front yard of the residence.

According to deputies, the Louisiana State Police were called to the scene, and an investigation was initiated.

There is no lingering threat to the safety of West Carroll Citizens from this incident and there are no searches for suspects on-going. Further information will be released by the State Police as it becomes available. West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office