NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Coast Guard Sector of New Orleans had to medivac a man Sunday from a boat just 10 miles east of Venice, Louisiana, after sustaining severe injuries, .

A call came in at about 4 p.m., reporting 55-year-old Thanh Nhut Li suffered a severe leg injury, according to the Coast Guard. Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the scene and airlifted Li to safety.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. Video has been released of the rescue.