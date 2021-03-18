Boat found wrapped around tree after severe Alabama storms

News

by: CBS 42 Digital Team,

Posted: / Updated:

Boat wrapped around tree in Dallas County (Central Alabama Electric Cooperative)

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — “That’s a boat y’all.”

Boat wrapped around tree in Dallas County (Central Alabama Electric Cooperative)

The Central Alabama Electric Cooperative workers who took this picture in Dallas County, Alabama needn’t say more. As utility crews worked to assess damage following severe storms Wednesday afternoon, they happened upon this incredible sight.

“Please take these storms seriously throughout the afternoon and night,” the cooperative posted on its Facebook page. “Have a way to receive weather alerts and be prepared.”

CBS 42 also obtained footage of a funnel cloud observed near Selma, a city in the county.

WATCH: Funnel cloud observed in Selma, Alabama (Courtesy of Garrett Price)

Tree damage was reported in parts of Central Alabama such as Billingsley. Thousands of people were without power Wednesday afternoon, Alabama Power reported.

