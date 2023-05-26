ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into the drowning death of a Roseland man.

Deputies report on May 24, a report came in at about 7:45 p.m. of a boat capsized on Highway 51 in Arcola. Investigations revealed that 64-year-old Jimmy Chandler of Roseland and a friend were aboard fishing in a small pond when the reportedly imbalanced boat overturned.

Chandler went under but when he failed to resurface, his friend called 911.

TPSO Flotilla Unit, Amite Fire Department, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries responded o the scene to search for Chandler. Sometime later, Chandler’s body was recovered and the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead.

According to deputies, Jimmy Chandler was well known in the Amite area, as he was the owner of Mister J’ and Mister J’s #2 in Fluker.

