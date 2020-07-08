Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana partners with Taproot Foundation to launch online volunteering platform

BATON ROUGE – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is partnering with Taproot Foundation to launch the state’s first dedicated platform for virtual pro bono volunteering. Through this platform, Louisiana’s nonprofits can connect with individual volunteers who have business expertise in areas where they are seeking assistance.

Using the online platform Taproot Plus, a leader in pro bono volunteer service, business professionals across Louisiana can lend their time and talents in support of nonprofits operating in the communities where they live and work – or anywhere in the state.

There are a few options that nonprofits can choose from. Nonprofits can request either one-hour consulting sessions with volunteers, or propose projects that request specific tasks that pro bono volunteers can fulfill. For example, a nonprofit in need of a human resources specialist to help update its HR policies can list the project online in a marketplace. Volunteers interested in serving would apply for the role. Then, the nonprofit can interview and ultimately choose a volunteer to work with over 2-10 weeks.

The Taproot platform is free to use, and nonprofits can easily post projects in many areas. Some of these areas include finance, marketing, and communications, graphic design, technology, HR and more on Taproot Plus. Taproot Foundation’s dedicated staff are available to assist nonprofits to use their state-of-the-art digital platform in finding qualified volunteers to help.

“We are proud to support Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana in providing equitable access to essential pro bono services for nonprofits across the state of Louisiana. The Taproot Plus platform builds on the foundation of our organization’s model, matching dedicated, skilled volunteers with nonprofits to help strengthen their organizations, one pro bono project at a time. Now more than ever, nonprofits are being called upon to serve our communities, and we know that access to the right type of support – whether it’s HR, finance, technology or others – can make the difference in helping an organization deliver its critical mission.” said Taproot Foundation’s President & CEO, Lindsay Firestone Gruber.

This expansion builds on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s efforts to promote pro bono volunteering over the past few years, according to Michael Tipton, president of the Blue Cross Foundation and head of Community Relations.

“We’ve seen this kind of volunteering build vital connections and relationships between nonprofits and volunteers. It’s a way of giving time that has a meaningful and lasting impact, while also strengthening the nonprofit sector overall. We know it’s very effective — Taproot’s survey of nonprofit professionals shows that 95% report pro bono service improved their organization’s effectiveness.” said Michael Tipton.

To learn more about registering as a nonprofit or volunteer, visit https://louisiana.taprootplus.org/