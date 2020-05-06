Blue Angels soar to salute New Orleans

Ochsner Health frontine force steps outside to see the celebation

NEW ORLEANS – All you had to do was look up.

New Orleans healthcare workers got a big thank you from the biggest birds this side of heaven.

From a social distance of somewhere up in the sky.

The U. S. Navy’s Blue Angels flew across New Orleans just after lunchtime on Wednesday.

For a moment, workers form Ochsner Health got to step outside.

They got to take a breath and take it all in.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says it was a salute in the sky to folks fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus.