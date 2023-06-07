KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Community members gathered to give blood Wednesday (June 7), to honor the memory of 12-year-old Adrian Flores Fajardo who was recently taken off life support at New Orleans Children’s Hospital.

In May, Fajardo suffered critical injuries, when an ice cream truck crashed into his family’s apartment in Kenner in last month.

Fajardo’s family donated his organs after his death.

“This is something we can do to save lives, just like Adrian gave his organs to bless so many families, we can do this — we can give blood to save lives,” said the boy’s uncle, Joel Orellana.

The truck driver 71-year-old Mechael Mansoor has been charged with negligent homicide in the case.

Investigators say that Mansoor was speeding through a parking lot before the crash.

