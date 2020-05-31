Black Lives Matter protesters peacefully march to Louisiana state capitol

BATON ROUGE (WVLA)– Protesters calling for an end to police violence against African-Americans peacefully marched from Galvez Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge to the state capitol building.

The protest is one of a number of gatherings around the country in response to the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota.

Southern University political science major Myra Richardson, 21, spoke at the protest and said she encouraged people to visit SupportBlack.biz to support black-owned businesses and for people to vote in the July 11th Louisiana primary elections.

“This thing was completely student lead.” said East Baton Rouge school board member Dadrius Lanus, “When I got the phone call from the kids I said ‘You don’t have to ask me anything. I’m there.’”