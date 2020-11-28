Black Friday shoppers rack up on deals as mall adapts amid new phase 2 guidelines

The race is on to find the best gifts and deals this holiday season and Black Friday is usually the busiest shopping day.

Although some malls are not seeing crowds as large as previous years because of COVID-19, a lot of shoppers still prefer to hit the physical stores.

It’s the mantra of many Black Friday shoppers, “Shop until we drop,” said Connie Hebert.

Thousands of shoppers hit the stores early to find the best deals.

Hebert said, “We worked our way around and spent way too much money!”

Dejanae Thompson said, “I love my Black Friday shopping! We got our deals. I’m going to show up and show out!”

Lakeside has seen a steady crowd throughout the day. At each of the mall entrances, crews are set to make sure you’re wearing a mask and if you don’t have one, they’ll provide it.

“The stores that have a lower occupancy, we have social distance decals on the floor to try to keep everyone six feet apart,” said Lakeside marketing director Erin Graham.

Before Black Friday, Lakeside provided their safety plans to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The stores are keeping count to make sure they do not go over 50% capacity and the mall cooridor is sectioned off into four zones.

“We had to close off right around 2:00, it got very crowded and we didn’t feel it was safe,” Graham said. “So, we shutdown the Cheesecake entrance and the food court entrance and we had people exit for about 10 minutes. Once it cleared out, then everytime someone exited, we let someone enter.”

For wary customers, there are four curbside pickup zones.

Shoppers say most people have been following the rules and they’re doing their part to slow the spread.

“I’m always hand sanitizing and after, when I’m walking out the stores, I’m still hand sanitizing. Guys, make sure you wear your masks, sanitize and pray,” Thompson said.

It would not be holiday shopping without Santa at the mall.

This year, visits are by appointment only. Santa will stay in his sleigh and guests will sit on presents six feet away from him. The visits last about 10 minutes and the area is sanitized after.