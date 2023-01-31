Warm air and moisture combined led to fog development again this morning across the Gulf Coast.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 12 p.m. Tuesday.



Even after the fog clears, expect lots of clouds today. Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions are expected to continue for the next few days. High temperatures will stay above average for late January, topping out in the low to mid 70s each afternoon.



Rain chances will remain at 20 to 30 percent now through Wednesday to account for isolated showers. Thunderstorms are more likely Thursday as our next cold front moves across the area. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk for severe weather.