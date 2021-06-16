Big ‘Victory’ for Louisiana: State leaders happy with judge’s decision on oil and gas leases. More on what’s next.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– Since the injunction was put into motion, the judge says new leases can continue until the suit is settled in a higher court.

This is a big deal for our state because oil and gas leases are a major economic driver.

When President Biden took office, he put a stop to oil and gas leases by putting a moratorium in place. So, it’s been several months since new leases could be sold.

Louisiana State Attorney General, Jeff Landry is leading 13 states in a lawsuit against that temporary ban. Landry says, the halt came at the price of affordable energy for all Americans and costs thousands of jobs.

The Louisiana Oil and Gas Association statement reads in part: “This ruling is a win for every worker in the country, but especially in Louisiana where we depend so much on the Gulf of Mexico. The policies of this administration have been grueling for Americans at the pump, so hopefully, legal decisions like these will help ease that pain on Americans.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy is also among the supporters of oil and gas leasing resuming, saying that, “The President should not be able to take away tens of thousands of jobs to fulfill a campaign promise…..”

As this case goes to the higher court, we will keep you updated on what happens next.