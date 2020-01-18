Watch Now
News With a Twist at 5 p.m.

Big temperature change on the way! Freezing temperatures possible early next week.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tired of the spring-like warmth and humidity? You’re in luck! Winter will finally make another appearance across Louisiana by Sunday! Freezing temperatures will be possible north and west of Lake Pontchartrain by Monday-Wednesday morning.

Tonight, expect patchy dense fog and a few spotty showers. Warm with low temps in the upper 50s-lower 60s.

On Saturday, scattered showers & a few thunderstorms possible. I’ve kept rain chances at 40% for intermittent spotty showers, and it will be warm!

High temperatures on Saturday in the low-middle 70s! Changes will arrive by late Saturday night into Sunday morning!

By Sunday, high temperatures will struggle to even hit the middle 50s! Wind chills in the 40s most of the day with mostly cloudy skies.

Wind chills by Monday morning in the 20s-30s across the area. Get ready to bundle up!

Actual low temperatures on the Northshore and away from Lake Pontchartrain will drop into the 31-34 degree range on Sunday night, with a light freeze possible.

Even colder on the Northshore and away from Lake Pontchartrain  with temps in the 26-32 degree range on Monday and Tuesday night, with a light-moderate freeze possible. Protect pets, plants, and people.

Southshore folks, we’re looking to stay above the freezing mark with low temps 33-38 on Monday and Tuesday night. Patchy frost will be possible, so cover up sensitive plants just in case.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

52° / 51°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 51°

Thursday

66° / 49°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 70% 66° 49°

Friday

64° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 64° 45°

Saturday

62° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 62° 51°

Sunday

61° / 51°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 61° 51°

Monday

63° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 63° 52°

Tuesday

67° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 67° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

53°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

54°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

55°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
56°

56°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
56°

57°

7 AM
Showers
50%
57°

57°

8 AM
Light Rain
60%
57°

58°

9 AM
Showers
60%
58°

60°

10 AM
Showers
50%
60°

63°

11 AM
Rain
60%
63°

64°

12 PM
Light Rain
70%
64°

64°

1 PM
Light Rain
70%
64°

65°

2 PM
Light Rain
70%
65°

65°

3 PM
Showers
50%
65°

65°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

Popular

Latest News

More News