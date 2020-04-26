Big Freedia teams up with New Kids on the Block for a quarantine song, “House Party”

NEW ORLEANS– Bounce star Big Freedia, who’s from NOLA is still bouncing and twerking even in quarantine. She recently teamed up with boy band superstars New Kids on the Block for a new quarantine song called, “House Party.”

Also on the track are hit makers, Boyz II Men, Naughty By Nature, and Jordin Sparks. Country superstar, Carrie Underwood even makes an appearance in the music video.

The song and music video is sure to get your dancing in your own home while stuck at home in quarantine. The performers featured on “House Party” all recorded their parts in their separate homes.

It is all for a good cause too. Proceeds from the song will go to help the organization, “No Kid Hungry” which feeds families in need.

To check out the song and video, WATCH below: