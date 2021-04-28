Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge receives prescribed burn

LACOMBE, La. — Weather conditions are favorable for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) fire management crews to conduct a prescribed burn operation on Wednesday, April 28. This burn will occur on Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge in Oaklawn Unit H, in Lacombe, La.

The purpose of the burn is to maintain habitat for the species associated with the refuge and control invasive species and reduce unwanted vegetation.

Signage is posted along roads bordering the prescribed burn unit and minimal impact to the public is expected. Smoke may be observed coming off the refuge between Lacombe and Mandeville.

Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge aerial maps of prescribed fire units, Oaklawn Units. Photo: USFWS

For more information, contact Assistant Fire Management Officer Chris LeRouge at 985/640-3288 or at chris_lerouge@fws.gov.