Big boom in business at Cafe Reconcile with their Thanksgiving to-go orders

NEW ORLEANS– The non-profit Cafe Reconcile, which like many restaurants has struggled during the pandemic is finally seeing a boom in business all thanks to Thanksgiving to-go orders.

Debra Reed is one of many who’s supporting Cafe Reconcile this Thanksgiving by placing a to-go order.

“I cook every night for my family and my daughter’s family, so I needed some time off,” Reed said.

Having Cafe Reconcile cook for her is making her life easier. Debra knows her support goes beyond just buying food.

“I believe in the mission of training and outreach so it is a really good fit for me,” she said.

Cafe Reconcile has been helping young people in need of work, receive training and find jobs in the hospitality industry and restaurants for two decades.

“As a non-profit we rely heavily on donations and people dining in and catering. This is how we generate our revenue,” Gerald Duhon, Executive Director of Cafe Reconcile said.

This Thanksgiving they’ve doubled their to-go orders from last year, something they definitely needed during this pandemic.

“It has been a great boom for us. The cafe’s been slow during Covid time,” he said.

He said that support from customers like Debra is something he’s extremely grateful for, especially during this difficult year.

“We literally couldn’t do it without the community coming together and getting behind us,” Duhon said.

“If we can all do a little bit maybe we can all get through this,” Reed said.

For Debra, that’s money well-spent, no cooking on Thanksgiving Day, and all that’s left to do is the dishes.

Cafe Reconcile is sold out for Thanksgiving, but they will be taking Christmas Catering orders through December 17th. For more information, click HERE.