NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The biggest fishing rodeo in the country came to City Park Saturday morning (March 25th).

The one-day event, the oldest of it’s kind, was hosted by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries. The freshwater fishing event held a competition for the biggest bass, and offered a kayaking competition for kids.

After the tournament ended with a those attending celebrated with a “Fishtival” featuring music, free exhibits and hands on educational opportunities.

“The Big Bass Rodeo has been a beloved event in the New Orleans community for more than seven decades, and we are happy to welcome anglers again this year,” said City Park Conservancy President and CEO Cara Lambright. “The partnership with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries allows us to bring sport fishing to an urban setting, making it more accessible to people in our community who might otherwise not be able to experience it. It underscores our commitment to providing recreation resources to all.”

