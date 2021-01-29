Big 12/SEC Challenge highlights play this upcoming weekend

LSU coach Will Wade talks strategy with LSU guard Javonte Smart late in the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Kentucky won 79-76. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several Southeastern Conference teams will be participating in the latest Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The top matchups include SEC-leading No. 9 Alabama at No. 24 Oklahoma and No. 15 Kansas at No. 18 Tennessee. The Crimson Tide kept rolling with a 70-59 win over Kentucky and are three games ahead of second place LSU and Florida. Auburn gets to play against one of the country’s hottest teams, No. 2 Baylor that improved to 15-0 earlier this week.

There are two all-SEC matchups in South Carolina at Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at Georgia.

