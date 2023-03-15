NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor Latoya Cantrell applauds President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring law enforcement to enforce gun background checks and other gun safety measures, including a bipartisan gun control law passed by Congress last year.

Cantrell commented on Biden’s decision in a statement to the media, saying the executive action “demonstrates that this is an ongoing challenge that cities have been grappling with nationwide.”

The Mayor added that New Orleans is taking a “holistic approach to a complex issue.. emphasizing the importance of personal responsibility.”

According to the Mayor’s statement, Louisiana has the “highest rate of accidental shootings by children and the least restrictive gun storage laws.”

The Mayor also claimed that “nearly 2,500 illegal guns (were) taken off our streets in 2022, representing a 26.5 percent increase from 2021,” and the Mayor touted the NOPD’s distribution of free gun storage locks and gun safety classes.

