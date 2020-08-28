Bicyclist dies after colliding with NOPD cruiser

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a officer-involved traffic fatality that happened on Thursday, August 27, at the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway.

According to the investigation, the officer was driving his department-issued vehicle eastbound on Genral DeGaulle Dr. while a 54-year-old male was bicycling northbound on Westbend Pkwy. For reasons unknown, the bicyclist rode into the path of the NOPD cruiser and was hit.

The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The officer involved was not injured.

The identification of the deceased is being withheld until an autopsy is performed and the family can be notified.