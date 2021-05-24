Beware! Termites are out in full force & pest experts explain how you can control them

NEW ORLEANS– It is swarming season for termites at dusk, especially after heavy rains. You’ve probably noticed these pesky pests the last few days.

“They swarm out and it is something that is apocalyptic every year,” Jared LaJaunie with LaJaunie’s Pest & Termite Control said.

It is that time of year again when the termites are out in full force.

“If you live in New Orleans you kind of get used to it, but if scares you if they get into your home,” he said.

LaJaunie said the best thing to do if you’re worried about termites in your home is to get a professional to come out and inspect your home.

“There are two homes in Louisiana, homes that have had termites or will have termites, there’s no doubt about it,” he said.

LaJaunie says there are a number of termite treatments but they recommend the termite bating system called Treiona.

Something to look out for is how many termites you see inside your home.

“If you have ten then they just most likely flew in bit if they cover your kitchen floor an inch deep. You definitely have a problem and may want to get someone out,” LaJaunie said.

Another pest to look out for this year is cicadas.

“This year they are predicted to come out of hibernation, come out of the ground. When they do that, they will come out in the millions like a biblical plague, literally,” he said.

He said the primary concern with them is damage to your yards.

“The lawns have them sprayed, so they don’t destroy your lawns,” he said.

Whether termites or cicadas, pest experts say you must take care of the problem.

“Like anything in life, if you don’t take preventative measures, you can have negative precautions,” LaJaunie said.

