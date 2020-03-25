BEWARE: “Bear Hunt” This Weekend in Kenner.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La. (WGNO)- BEWARE of bears! Kenner residents will be on the hunt this weekend looking for bears in their neighborhoods and the City of Kenner is urging residents to take part.

Neighbors are being asked to place teddy bears in the front windows of their homes, so children can see them while they're out walking and riding their bikes.

City leaders say kids should observe the bears and take pictures of them from the sidewalk or street.

It's all apart of the effort to keep kids entertained while they're out of school. The first bear hunt will be this Saturday. Kids are encouraged to post pictures of the bears they find with the hastags #KennerBearHunt and #KennerPoud.

