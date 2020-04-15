Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin Partners with Raising Cane’s for a Virtual Concert this Friday

BATON ROUGE – Raising Cane’s is hosting a virtual concert this Friday, April 17 as part of its “Cane’s In The Moment” series. the concert begins at 8 p.m., and will feature Louisiana native and Better than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin. The performance will be streamed on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers.

During the concert, viewers can donate to the Bella Bowman Foundation, and Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves will match donations up to $10,000. 100% of the funds raised will be used by the Bella Bowman Foundation to purchase gift cards from their restaurant partners, including Raising Cane’s. The gift cards will be placed in the foundation’s Relief Comfort Care Bags and distributed to Louisiana hospitals to be given to COVID-19 relief workers that are serving on the frontline.

“One of the greatest things to come from this ongoing crisis, is the sense of community that has emerged despite us being separated,” Griffin said. “It’s such an honor to do what I love and raise money for a great cause,” he added.

“As a longtime Ezra fan and friend of Kevin, I’m excited to partner with him for this concert,” Graves said. “I have no doubt that he will put on a memorable show and I hope we are able to raise a significant amount of money for the Bella Bowman Foundation benefitting hospital workers in our home state. These donations will not only support our frontline healthcare workers but will also help local restaurants.”

To enjoy the live concert, tune in at 7 p.m. Friday on Raising Cane’s Facebook Page or click this link: https://business.facebook.com/RaisingCanesChickenFingers/