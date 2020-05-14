Best baker in all America?

Bellegarde Bakery's Graison Gill may have the right recipe

NEW ORLEANS – Bread.

It’s not just for butter any more.

And now, maybe the best thing since sliced bread is coming soon out of the oven at Bellegarde Bakery, open for curbside pickup.

Bellegarde Bakery is at 8300 Apple Street in New Orleans.

Graison Gill is the guy who runs the bakery.

He’s the baker-in-chief.

And now rising to the occasion like a loaf of sourdough, Graison Gill may just be the best baker in America.

He’s been nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award.

For folks in the food business, there’s no bigger prize.

Graison suits up into a tuxedo and heads to the awards ceremony planned for September in Chicago.

For now, WGNO’s Wild Bill Wood takes a look at the man who sees bread as more than just something to stuff as a sandwich.

More than just something to eat on the side with your soup.

Bread is to be broken with people you care about.

That’s the philosophy of the baker who may be the best in the country.