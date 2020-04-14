BESE launches candidate videos for public viewing

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has posted video interviews with the six candidates competing for the position of State Superintendent of Education for the public to watch. In an effort to receive public input as soon as possible, and given the limitations that COVID-19 has created, BESE has launched a web survey for public feedback on topics related to the superintendent search.

The interviews were conducted by members of the Superintendent Selection Work Group. They can be viewed and the feedback survey may be completed through the BESE website at http://bese.louisiana.gov/current-initiatives/superintendent-search.

Regarding the search process and the online survey, Superintendent Selection Work Group chair Orange Jones stated: “Public input and due diligence are critical elements of the search process. This online survey reflects our plan to capture the priorities and concerns of students, parents, advocates, and educators, as everyone in Louisiana will ultimately be impacted in some way by this important hire. The results of the survey will ultimately be distributed to BESE members, reflecting both comprehensive statewide responses, as well as segmented reporting by individual BESE districts. Further, it is incumbent upon each BESE member to engage with constituents in a variety of ways to optimize public feedback and engagement across all BESE districts. In order to account for the current limitations for gathering in person, BESE members will need to be creative in this regard, just as schools and families have been asked to do.”