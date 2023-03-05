PEARL RIVER, Miss. (WGNO) – Family and friends of a man who was fatally shot while working as an Uber driver in New Orleans East on Lundi Gras are celebrating his life.

Melissa Stiller, the widow of 35-year-old Andrew Stiller, dedicated a song to him during a benefit on Sunday.

“My biggest thing right now is celebrating his life and remembering him,” Melissa said.

Dozens attended the event at Daiquiris Gone Wild in Pearl River, a spot near to Andrew’s heart.

The bar’s owners say Andrew was like family, which is why they decided to host the benefit with proceeds from the raffles going directly to Melissa and her three children.

“We’re just trying to help as I feel any friend or relative would do, you know, rally around Melissa and her family at this time to comfort them but also to support them because I can’t imagine losing your bread winner,” owners of Daiquiris Gone Wild Michael & Andrea Serpas said.

Melissa is grateful for the support of her community as she figures out how to navigate life without her husband.

“They have been such wonderful support,” Melissa said. “Everybody at Daiquiris Gone Wild has just come together.”

On March 1, New Orleans police announced an arrest in the case and continue to look for three other suspects.

“My initial reaction was, ‘Yes! He’s off the streets!’ Then, I found out there’s three more that are still out there,” Melissa said. “I hope he pays, but all I can say is I know God has this.”

Melissa says Andrew’s death, however, won’t determine how he is remembered.

“[He’ll be remembered] with that big cheesy grin and guitar in his hand, just smiling, [a] bright light, [and] even though he’s not physically here, we can still feel him all around us,” Melissa said.

Monetary donations to the family can be made via Venmo (@MelissaStiller) and ($MelissaStiller222).