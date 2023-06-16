NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, Benjamin Franklin High School announced Kim Buford as the Falcons’ new head volleyball coach.

The three-time SWAC Player of the Year while playing collegiately at Grambling State was most recently head coach at Riverdale High School in Metairie, La., where she led her teams to seven seasons of first-round playoffs and three consecutive seasons of second-round playoffs.

In 2020 the team reached the quarter-finals in the LHSAA State Championship at the CajunDome.



“This is a wonderful opportunity,” Buford said. “I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running and making an impact on the game of volleyball at Ben Franklin.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Buford to our Franklin family,” added BFHS Athletic Director Chrissa Hailey. “The fact that she has experience as both a player and a coach on the Division I level is huge! We are confident that she will take our volleyball program to all new heights.”

Buford went on to play professionally for the United States Professional Volleyball League in St. Louis.





